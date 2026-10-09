Delhi fortified ahead of Jantar Mantar stir

As many as 221 companies of paramilitary forces, comprising around 23,000 personnel, have been deployed in the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest on October 10 and the ongoing INDIA bloc agitations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

While 111 companies had already been stationed in Delhi following the CJP’s protests over the NEET paper leak in July, an additional 110 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have now been deployed for the October 10 demonstration, making it one of the largest security deployments in the capital in recent years.

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The deployment includes 85 companies of the CRPF, 10 of the SSB, seven of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), seven of the ITBP and one of the CISF. These forces will remain stationed in Delhi until October 12, sources familiar with the arrangements said.

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In addition, around 20,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed during the protest. For the additional CAPF deployment, companies have been redeployed from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

During the CJP’s July protest, around 150 CAPF companies were deployed, while 93 companies were deployed during the farmers’ agitation, sources said.

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Security has been intensified across the Capital, with strict surveillance at all entry points into Delhi. Authorities are likely to close Metro stations in the New Delhi area and may shut markets if required, sources added.

A multi-layered barricading system will be put in place, while monitoring will be carried out through CCTV cameras from a central control room. Officials said facial-recognition cameras would be installed at key locations across the city.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers Executive Magistrates to issue urgent orders to maintain public order, will also remain in force. Sources said protests and public gatherings would not be permitted, while railway stations and bus terminals would remain under heightened surveillance.

Neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have also been asked to remain on alert during the protests.