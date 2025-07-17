DT
Delhi-Goa IndiGo plane makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to engine failure: Source

IndiGo in a statement said a ‘technical snag’ forced the aircraft to be diverted to Mumbai
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:18 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing here on Wednesday evening after it was diverted to the city due to a mid-air "engine failure", according to a source.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.

IndiGo in a statement said a “technical snag” forced the aircraft to be diverted to Mumbai.

“Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure,” the source said.

“A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on July 16. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai,” the IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline did not share the number of people on board or the nature of snag.

“While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers,” the spokesperson said.

Mumbai Airport spokesperson in a statement said passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by staff at the terminal after the flight landed at 9.52 pm on Wednesday.

“Following the diversion of a Delhi-Goa flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai  (CSMIA) at 21:35 hours on July 16,” Mumbai Airport spokesperson said.

The flight landed safely at 9.52 pm, it said, adding that the full emergency status was withdrawn at 9.57 pm.

There was no impact on overall airport operations, the spokesperson said.

