Delhi-Goa IndiGo plane makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to engine failure: Source   

The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, makes an emergency landing at 9.52 pm
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:17 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing here after it was diverted to the city due to a mid-air engine failure, according to a source.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.

The number of people on board could not be immediately known.

“Full emergency declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure,” the source said.

Further details are awaited.

