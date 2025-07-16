Delhi-Goa IndiGo plane makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to engine failure: Source
The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, makes an emergency landing at 9.52 pm
Advertisement
A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing here after it was diverted to the city due to a mid-air engine failure, according to a source.
The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.
The number of people on board could not be immediately known.
Advertisement
“Full emergency declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure,” the source said.
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement