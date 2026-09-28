Delhi govt, Indian Council for Cultural Relations sign MoU to take capital’s art and culture to global platforms

The Delhi Government and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the capital’s art, cultural heritage, tourism and academic exchanges at the international level.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra and senior officials from the concerned departments also present.

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Under the partnership, established as well as emerging artists from Delhi will get opportunities to participate in ICCR’s Horizon Series and international cultural festivals. The Delhi Government will identify artists across disciplines, including performing arts, literature, sculpture, textiles, architecture, culinary arts and handicrafts, and create an integrated directory to be shared with ICCR.

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The MoU also provides for performances by foreign artists at cultural and tourism festivals in Delhi, besides joint exhibitions, artist residencies, workshops, conferences and seminars involving artists from India and abroad.

Foreign dignitaries and scholars visiting under ICCR’s Distinguished Visitors Programme and Academic Visitors Programme will also be hosted in Delhi.

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The partnership will additionally focus on tourism and academic exchanges. Study camps and orientation visits will be organised for foreign students associated with ICCR to introduce them to Delhi’s historical and cultural heritage. Major educational institutions and universities in the city will also be promoted among ICCR’s international student network.

Under the arrangement, the Delhi Government will bear expenses related to the participation of international cultural groups in events held in the city, while ICCR will assist with identifying participants and visa and travel arrangements. For Delhi-based artists participating in events abroad, the government will cover expenses related to domestic and international air travel, transportation, visas and necessary approvals, while ICCR will assist with their international stay, performances, publicity and medical requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said the partnership would connect Delhi’s art, culture and talent with platforms in India and abroad.

“Along with development, Delhi’s rich heritage, art and cultural identity must also move forward equally,” she said, adding that the partnership would provide fresh momentum to the city’s culture, tourism and creative economy.

Mishra said the agreement would create opportunities for local and young artists on international platforms and facilitate cultural exchanges with foreign artists and scholars. He said a comprehensive database of artists from different disciplines would also be created.

A joint committee comprising the ICCR Director General or their representative, senior officials of the Delhi Government’s Department of Art and Culture and the head of ICCR’s regional office will oversee the implementation of the agreement and prepare an annual activity plan.

The MoU will remain in force for five years and may be extended for another five years by mutual consent.