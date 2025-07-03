Delhi HC bans Patanjali ads against Dabur chyawanprash

The Delhi High Court on July 3 directed Patanjali to withdraw advertisements that allegedly disparage Dabur’s chyawanprash.

The interim order was passed by Justice Mini Pushkarna in response to a lawsuit filed by Dabur accusing Patanjali of falsely misleading consumers about the quality of its chyawanprash. Representing Dabur, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that Patanjali falsely claims that their Chyawanprash is made with 51 herbs instead of the real number of 47 herbs, along with placing it as inferior and ordinary.

Until further proceedings, the court has barred Patanjali from publishing or broadcasting any such advertisements.