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Home / India / Delhi HC blocks disclosure of PM’s IAF travel details on security grounds

Delhi HC blocks disclosure of PM’s IAF travel details on security grounds

Sets aside Chief Information Commissioner order

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:48 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court has set aside an order by the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) directing the disclosure of details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits aboard Air Force (IAF) aircraft, citing security concerns.

“The mere fact that public funds have been expended on the foreign visits of the Prime Minister does not, by itself, justify disclosure of information which may compromise the security arrangements put in place for such visits,” Justice Amit Mahajan of the Delhi HC said.

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The high court flagged the implications of disclosure for national security and the Prime Minister’s life and physical safety, observing that the RTI applicant had failed to demonstrate any larger public interest that warranted the release of the information.

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“In the absence of demonstrated larger public interest that outweighs these concerns, disclosure of the information sought cannot be directed,” the court said in its October 15 order.

The judge held that the petitioner, the Directorate of Personal Services at Air Headquarters, was justified in invoking exemptions under Sections 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(g) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, given the potential implications for national security and the Prime Minister’s life and physical safety.

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The order came on a petition filed by the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the Directorate of Personal Services, Air Headquarters, challenging a July 2020 CIC order directing the disclosure of certified copies of available and relevant Special Foreign Returns (SFR-II) records relating to the Prime Minister’s foreign visits.

Commodore Lokesh K Batra (retd) had sought the information under the RTI Act, asking for details of foreign visits by late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Modi aboard IAF aircraft between April 1, 2013, and June 5, 2018.

The Air Force informed Batra that Singh had not travelled aboard IAF aircraft between April 1, 2013, and May 25, 2014. It also stated that Modi had undertaken three visits aboard IAF aircraft between June 4, 2016, and July 9, 2018.

The Air Force declined to disclose the SFR records, invoking exemptions under Sections 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(e) of the RTI Act.

However, the CIC, while hearing the appeal, directed the IAF to provide the information, prompting the Air Force to challenge the order before the High Court.

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