Delhi HC issues contempt notice to DGCA, Centre over FDTL exemptions

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a contempt petition against the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Centre for granting exemptions to airlines from implementing the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) scheme.

Justice Amit Sharma sought responses from the authorities on a plea filed by the Indian Pilots Guild, a union representing Air India pilots, alleging wilful non-compliance with the court’s earlier directions.

The contempt plea arises from a pending challenge to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), Section 7 - Flight Crew Standards Training and Licensing, Series J, Part III, issued in 2019. The pilots’ union has argued that the 2019 CAR “severely reduced” mandatory rest periods for flight crew and pilots compared to the 2011 norms.

In February this year, the High Court had recorded the DGCA’s affidavit stating that CAR Section 7 Part III, 2024, would be implemented by July 1, while the remaining seven clauses would be rolled out on or before November 1.

Subsequently, in April, the court noted that the process of notifying CAR-2024 had commenced and directed Air India and other airlines to file their respective FDTL schemes with the DGCA within three weeks.

The pilots have now alleged that despite these assurances, the DGCA and the Centre granted extensions, relaxations and approvals to airline-specific FDTL schemes without seeking the court’s permission or consulting pilot bodies.

According to the plea, these approvals materially dilute the court-accepted FDTL framework and timelines. “By approving non-compliant FDTL Schemes and granting variations, exemptions and relaxations to the airlines, the actions of the respondents in the implementation of the FDTL CAR constitute wilful non-compliance of the directions of this court issued vide orders dated February 2, 2025, and July 4, 2025, passed in the writ petition. Thus, the present contempt petition,” the plea stated.

The court will consider the responses of the DGCA and the Centre on the next date of hearing in April 2026.