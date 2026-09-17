Delhi HC PIL junks PIL for probe into conflicting accounts of CJP stir by cops, media

“All sorts of matters are filed [as PIL],” the Bench remarked, questioning whether anything that catches a person’s attention while reading a newspaper could become the subject of a petition before the High Court.

Advertisement

The PIL was filed by Nitin Naresh, who told the court that he belonged to the media community and had submitted a representation to the Delhi Police highlighting a contradiction between the police version and media reports over the alleged lathicharge.

Advertisement

He sought a direction requiring the police to decide his representation and effectively clarify what had happened during the protest. However, the Bench was not persuaded.

Chief Justice Upadhyaya questioned what enforceable right or legal dispute arose merely because some media reports differed from the version put out by the police.

Advertisement

The court said judicial proceedings ordinarily required a dispute between parties or an alleged infringement of a legal right. A contradiction between a police statement and newspaper reports, it indicated, could not automatically provide grounds for a PIL.

The exchange became sharper when Naresh asked who would ensure “accountability” if the court declined to examine the issue.

The Chief Justice questioned that argument. “These high-sounding words like accountability and transparency are not to be used in a vacuum like this,” the Bench orally observed.

The court pointed out that the petitioner’s case essentially rested on the Delhi Police having issued one version of events while sections of the media reported another, followed by his demand for an inquiry to reconcile the two.

It then asked whether the Delhi Police was under any legal obligation in the first place to decide the representation submitted by Naresh.

For the Bench, the larger issue was also about the limits of public interest jurisdiction. The court made it clear that a PIL could not be invoked simply to seek judicial resolution of every contested account appearing in the public domain, particularly in the absence of a demonstrated violation of rights or a legally enforceable duty.