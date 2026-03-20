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Home / India / Delhi HC quashes look-out circular against NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy

Delhi HC quashes look-out circular against NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy

Of these, the 2017 case has since been closed by the agency, while the 2019 case remains under investigation and a chargesheet is yet to be filed

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:12 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy. Photo: X/ @AAPforNewIndia
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The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against former NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy in connection with two cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

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Justice Sachin Datta directed that the LOCs be set aside, subject to the petitioners cooperating with the investigation. The High Court was informed that the LOCs had been issued at the instance of the CBI in relation to two FIRs dated June 2017 and August 2019.

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Of these, the 2017 case has since been closed by the agency, while the 2019 case remains under investigation and a chargesheet is yet to be filed.

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The 2017 FIR was registered on a complaint by Sanjay Dutt, a director of M/s Quantum Security Private Limited, alleging that the Roys and their company RRPR Holdings had obtained a loan to acquire a 20 per cent stake in NDTV and, in that process, entered into a criminal conspiracy with officials of ICICI Bank.

The CBI, however, subsequently filed a closure report in the case. In its report, the agency stated that ICICI Bank had reduced interest rates across 83 loan accounts during the financial years 2007–08, 2008–09 and 2009–10, and that the reduction in the case of the Roys and NDTV was not an isolated instance.

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The High Court had accepted the closure report on January 23. In light of the closure of the 2017 case and the pendency of investigation in the 2019 FIR without a chargesheet, the court proceeded to set aside the LOCs, while making the relief conditional on continued cooperation by the petitioners with the investigating agency.

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