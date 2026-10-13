Delhi HC refuses SpiceJet, chairman Ajay Singh more time to deposit Rs 144 crore

In a setback to SpiceJet and its chairman Ajay Singh, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to extend the deadline for depositing Rs 144 crore towards an arbitral award in favour of Kal Airways Pvt Ltd and its promoter Kalanithi Maran, rejecting their alternative offer to submit property papers for a Gurugram asset.

The court dismissed an application filed by the airline and Singh seeking more time to comply with its earlier directions to deposit Rs 50 crore as the first instalment and the remaining Rs 94 crore thereafter. The two had also given personal undertakings to make the payments.

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Rejecting their proposal to deposit documents relating to SpiceJet’s property in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar instead of making the required payment, a Bench led by Justice Vinod Kumar observed that it might have considered the proposal had the airline first deposited the initial Rs 50 crore.

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The application sought an extension under the High Court’s July 13, 2026, order, which had directed SpiceJet and Singh to deposit Rs 50 crore within 45 days to demonstrate their bona fides in complying with the court’s directions. The balance Rs 94 crore was to be deposited within 90 days.

The court had also deferred proceedings on SpiceJet’s challenge to the arbitral award under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, until November, at the airline’s request, with the deposit forming a condition for the matter to be heard.

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The latest order follows the Supreme Court’s May 19, 2026, decision declining to interfere with the High Court’s directions concerning the deposit of the arbitral amount. SpiceJet and Singh subsequently returned to the High Court seeking additional time to comply.

The dispute stems from execution proceedings relating to an arbitral award in favour of Kal Airways and Maran. These proceedings are being heard alongside SpiceJet and Singh’s challenge to the award under Section 34 of the 1996 Act.

Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta appeared for Kal Airways and Maran, along with a team of lawyers from Karanjawala & Co. Senior Advocate Amit Sibal represented SpiceJet and Singh.

The High Court’s refusal leaves the airline and its promoter without the extension they had sought to meet the court-mandated deposit requirements.