Delhi HC reserves order on Celebi’s plea against revocation of security clearance

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India, challenging the Indian Government’s decision to revoke its security clearance.

The move comes amid strained diplomatic relations between India and Turkiye, reportedly triggered by Ankara’s support for Pakistan during the recent hostilities. On May 15, the Centre withdrew Celebi’s security clearance, a decision that effectively barred the firm from continuing its operations at Indian airports.

Celebi, which has been active in India for 17 years, provides crucial ground-handling services, including ramp and cargo operations, bridge management and passenger assistance at key airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Celebi, argued before Justice Sachin Datta that the government acted without providing the company a fair opportunity to respond, violating principles of natural justice.

“You cannot punish a company without telling it what it’s being punished for. Celebi employs over 10,000 people in India, all of whom have passed rigorous security checks. The government must provide written reasons for its action as required under Rule 12 of the Aircraft Rules, 2023,” Rohatgi said.

He further contended that Celebi’s constitutional right to carry on business was infringed upon, calling the move arbitrary and devoid of due process. “The government should at least share the basic reasons behind the action. We cannot be kept in the dark,” he said.

Following the revocation of the security clearance, the Delhi airport authorities terminated their agreement with Celebi, bringing the company’s operations at India’s busiest airport to a halt.

Justice Datta, after hearing final arguments, reserved the order.