Delhi HC: Senior citizens can seek children’s eviction over ill-treatment

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia dismissed a challenge to Rule 22(3)(1)(i) and (iv) of the Delhi Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009, holding that the provision was intended to provide relief to elderly parents suffering from neglect or ill-treatment.

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The Bench said the rule derived its authority from Sections 22 and 32 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which empower the state government to prescribe measures for protecting the life and property of senior citizens and frame rules for implementing the legislation.

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“Rule 22 (3)(1)(i) of the 2009 rules provides relief to a senior citizen/parents to mitigate his/her sufferings on account of non-maintenance and ill-treatment,” the court observed.

The ruling came while dismissing a plea by Punam, who had challenged an eviction order passed by the Delhi Divisional Commissioner in favour of her mother-in-law.

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Punam had argued that the 2007 Act did not expressly provide for eviction of children or legal heirs and that the Delhi Government had exceeded its rule-making powers by introducing such a mechanism through the 2009 rules. She also challenged the provision on the grounds of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.

She further relied on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, claiming a right to reside in the shared household.

Punam had married the senior citizen’s son in 1996 and the couple had two children. Following matrimonial disputes, she initiated proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act seeking protection of her residence in the property belonging to her mother-in-law.

The mother-in-law subsequently approached the authorities seeking Punam’s eviction under the 2009 rules.

The District Magistrate rejected the application in February 2021. However, the Divisional Commissioner allowed the mother-in-law’s appeal in July 2022 and directed Punam to vacate the premises.

The High Court declined to interfere with that order, noting that Punam was a postgraduate teacher, had a substantial income and also owned a separate house.

It further held that her claim to reside in the shared household could not be treated as an absolute right when weighed against her mother-in-law’s right to live peacefully in her own property.

Rejecting the challenge to the rule, the Bench said: “In view of the aforesaid discussion, the challenge laid by the petitioner on the provisions of Rule 22 (3)(1)(i) and (iv) of the 2009 rules fails, which is hereby rejected.”