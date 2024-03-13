Delhi High Court refuses to interfere with ITAT order in Congress’ tax demand case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with an Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) order declining to stay an Income Tax department notice to the Congress for recovery of outstanding tax of over Rs 100 crore.

Observing that the petitioner (Congress) has been far from vigilant and clearly lax in pursuing the legal remedies available, a Bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the party had “fallen into deep slumber” and stood reawakened only in January 2023 when a notice of demand was raised by the I-T Department.

The Bench, however, gave liberty to the Congress to move the ITAT with a fresh stay application bringing to its notice the change in circumstances, including that an amount of Rs 65.94 crore has already been recovered by the I-T Department through encashment of bank drafts.

Noting that Rs 65.94 crore translated to roughly 48 per cent of the outstanding demand, the Bench said this changed circumstance was an aspect which would merit consideration by the ITAT, in case the Congress chose to move a fresh plea for stay.

“Whether the aforesaid circumstance would merit protective measures being granted in respect of the balance outstanding demand, and if so to what extent, is an issue which must necessarily be considered by the ITAT in the first instance it being the tribunal which is in seisin (in possession) of the principal appeal. We thus refrain from rendering any conclusive opinion in this respect and leave this aspect open for the consideration of the ITAT,” the HC said.

The Bench disposed of the Congress’ plea challenging an ITAT order dismissing its application seeking a stay on the February 13 notice of the I-T Department initiating recovery proceedings against it.

The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than Rs 100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than Rs 199 crore.

The high court noted that after the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) dismissed the party’s appeal against the demand order on March 28, 2023, the petitioner moved an appeal before the ITAT on May 24, 2023 and a stay application was filed only on February 14, 2024.

“This would clearly appear to suggest that the petitioner has been far from vigilant and clearly lax in pursuing the legal remedies which were otherwise available,” it said.

The bench said, “As we read the impugned order, what ultimately appears to have weighed upon the ITAT is of the petitioner having firstly been remiss in taking peremptory steps in respect of a demand which had remained outstanding right from 2021. It failed to abide by the conditions which had been imposed by the AO (assessing officer) while considering its application under Section 220(6) of the Act.

“The petitioner appears to have fallen into deep slumber and stood reawakened only in January 2023 when a notice of demand came to be raised.”

It said the problems that beset the petitioner today are, to a large extent, of its own making and added that the ITAT was justified in rejecting the allegation of the action being either motivated or actuated by mala fides. —with PTI

