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Home / India / Delhi High Court won’t stop AJL from seeking property release

Delhi High Court won’t stop AJL from seeking property release

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:28 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File
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The Delhi High Court has refused to pass an interim order restraining Associated Journals Limited (AJL), controlled by the Gandhi family, from seeking the release of its attached properties before the PMLA Appellate Tribunal in the National Herald case.

Justice Sachin Datta passed the order on a plea filed by the ED challenging a trial court order that refused to take cognisance of its money-laundering complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

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Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submitted that the companies concerned were using the impugned order to seek the release of attached properties before the PMLA Appellate Tribunal. The court, however, said it was not passing any order on the issue.

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The ED has challenged the December 16 order of Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts. The trial court held that the agency’s prosecution complaint against the Gandhis was not maintainable in law as it was not based on an FIR relating to a scheduled offence under the PMLA.

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