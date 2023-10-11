Delhi L-G gives prosecution nod for Arundhati Roy, JK ex-prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday granted sanction to prosecute author Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain – a retired professor from the Central University of Kashmir — for allegedly advocating Kashmir’s separation from India, and making provocative speeches at an event in the national capital in 2010.

The Delhi Police had lodged an FIR against Roy and Hussain on November 29, 2010 for alleged provocative speeches at “Azadi — The only Way” conference organised by ‘Committee for release of Political Prisoners here on October 21, 2010.

