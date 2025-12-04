Delhi MC bypoll: BJP wins 7 wards, AAP 3

The BJP won seven of the 12 wards, while the AAP won three and the Congress secured one ward in the MCD bypolls, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. The Congress snatched the Sangam Vihar A ward from the BJP.
