Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

PTI

New Delhi, September 3

A juvenile has been apprehended here for allegedly killing his 28-year-old tutor who sexually assaulted him on several occasions, police said on Saturday.

The accused was apprehended on Friday, three days after he allegedly murdered the man using a sharp weapon in an act of revenge, they added.

According to police, they received information around 2.15 pm on Wednesday that an apartment on the second floor of a building at Jamia Nagar, Batla House, was found open with blood splattered outside it.

On reaching the spot, the police team found the man's body lying on the floor with deep cut injuries on his neck, they said.

The deceased, who worked as a private tutor, used to reside with his family opposite Makka Palace Hotel in Zakir Nagar, a senior police officer said.

The one-room apartment where the body was found was owned by the deceased's family. The property was on rent and had been vacated by a tenant only a few days ago, the officer said. During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was allegedly homosexual and met the juvenile around two months ago, following which he allegedly sexually assaulted him several times, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Rajesh Deo said.

The tutor even recorded a private video of his student and threatened to release it on social media if he did not listen to his demands, the DCP said.

On the day of the incident, after receiving a call from his tutor to meet him at his Jamia Nagar house, the juvenile allegedly reached the apartment with a sharp paper cutter and slit the man's throat before fleeing the spot.

The accused has been apprehended and the mobile phone of the deceased, clothes and shoes worn by the juvenile at the time of the incident have been recovered from him, the police added. NIT