Delhi, Moscow eye key defence deals during Putin visit in December

India and Russia are at the cusp of deciding multiple military equipment deals that would coincide with the expected visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India next month.

Several deals and agreements are under active discussion between New Delhi and Moscow, including on expanding the range of the BrahMos missiles, fighter jet upgrades, additions to air defence missiles S-400 and possibly making the new stealth jet, Sukhoi-57E, in India.

India is looking at the procurement of missiles to strengthen its air defence capabilities. Several S-400 missiles were fired during Operation Sindoor (May 7-10) to bring down enemy missiles and planes.

The two countries are discussing a comprehensive defence agreement, including expanded logistics cooperation such as reciprocal access to each nation’s military bases and support facilities.

The Indian Air Force is considering an upgrade for Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets for the modernisation and enhancement of its existing fleet. The upgrade programme aims at improving combat capabilities, including radars, avionics, weapons systems and survivability, of these frontline fighters.

This upgrade will extend the operational life of the jet while improving its lethality and survivability in modern combat scenarios.

Sukhoi-57E is a Russian fifth-generation fighter aircraft. A Russian delegation from Sukhoi Design Bureau recently assessed HAL’s key facilities, including the Nashik division (final assembly for Sukhoi-30 MKI), Koraput (engine production) and Kasaragod (avionics), and shared a report confirming HAL’s readiness for full-scale production, if India accepts Russia’s proposal. The Su-57 is a stealth jet and was in India for Aero India show in February this year.

The HAL is preparing its own detailed analysis of investments needed in infrastructure, technology upgrades, R&D, human resources and supply chain enhancements to enable local production of the MoD okays the Su-57E.

Separately, last month a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the HAL and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAV), a sanctioned entity.

New Delhi has historically maintained defence and aerospace ties with Russia, notably through licensed production of Su-30MKI fighter jets and T-90 tanks. The HAL-UAC partnership revives India’s dormant passenger aircraft manufacturing sector.

President Putin’s visit to India is expected next month. It is likely to witness announcement of major agreements and strengthening of military-technical ties.