Delhi-NCR rape cases: Form dedicated teams in each dist for immediate survey of vulnerable pockets, SC directs Delhi Police chief

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to constitute dedicated police teams headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police in each police district to conduct an immediate survey and inspection of vulnerable pockets, including the outskirts, isolated stretches, parks, transport hubs, markets, educational-institution zones and other public places.

A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran, which took suo motu cognizance of recent incidents of rape in Aastha Kunj Park, Swaroop Nagar and the one in a moving sleeper bus between Greater Noida and Delhi, directed the Delhi Police chief to undertake certain immediate interim measures within four weeks.

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“The audit (survey) shall be based upon NCRB data, local intelligence, past and present complaints received, previous incidents and other objective indicators to identify locations prone to such crimes. These teams shall identify locations where poor lighting, lack of surveillance, insufficient patrolling, abandoned structures, poor access control or other deficiencies may increase the risk of crime,” the Bench said.

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It ordered a district-wise vulnerability map to be prepared and shared across adjoining police stations to ensure that information on recurring patterns of crime and habitual offenders was not confined to individual police-station jurisdictions.

“Appropriate patrolling and security arrangements shall be deployed at all identified public parks and vulnerable areas at all times, particularly during evening and early morning hours and/or such other periods as may emerge from the crime and vulnerability assessment. A designated officer shall be responsible for each such location, and the authorities shall prescribe a mechanism for periodic inspection,” the Bench said.

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“Law enforcement authorities are directed to strictly enforce the safety protocols and directions laid down by this Court in Avishek Goenka v. Union of India & Anr (2011) wherein it was expressly noted that the use of black, tinted, or solar-control films on vehicle windows facilitates the commission of heinous crimes by concealing activities within.

“The police shall ensure total compliance with the complete prohibition on aftermarket window films and take immediate measures to impound non-compliant vehicles, remove illegal window coatings, and prosecute offenders without further lapses,” the top court ordered.

It also ordered an immediate lighting and CCTV audit to be carried out across all public parks and vulnerable zones to eliminate blind spots. “Non-functional CCTV cameras and lighting infrastructure shall be repaired or restored in an expeditious manner… Additional lights and CCTVs to be installed wherever inadequacy is sensed or reported by citizens... A similar audit shall be undertaken in respect of Metro stations, bus stops, bus terminals, railway stations and other major public-transport facilities, particularly those falling within or adjoining identified vulnerable zones,” it said.

The top court directed the authorities concerned to utilise the existing citizen grievance-redressal mechanism, including the CM Jan Sunwai Portal, as an additional source of information for identifying deficiencies in public-safety infrastructure.

“Citizens may report inadequate or non-functional lighting, insufficient CCTV coverage, dark or isolated stretches, unsafe access points and other vulnerabilities in public places. Each such report shall, wherever appropriate, be geo-tagged or otherwise location-specific, forwarded to the competent authority for verification, and acted upon within a prescribed time-frame.

“Where the deficiency is verified, the competent authority shall take appropriate remedial measures, including installation or augmentation of lighting and CCTV infrastructure, as the circumstances may require. The status of such complaints and the action taken thereon shall remain capable of being tracked by the complainant,” the Bench said.

“The Commissioner of Police, in coordination with the civic authorities concerned and other agencies responsible for public infrastructure, shall periodically analyse complaints received through the aforesaid mechanism and incorporate recurring or corroborated complaints into the vulnerability mapping exercise directed hereinabove. Thus, citizen complaints shall not be treated merely as isolated grievances, but, where appropriate, as inputs into the identification of emerging public-safety vulnerabilities,” it said.

The Bench ordered intensified police patrolling to encompass mobile check-posts and vehicular inspections at regular intervals.