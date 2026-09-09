Delhi PG survivor recounts horror of collapse

Nitish Chib, 19, was looking forward to a relaxed Sunday just seconds before the world came crashing down before his eyes.

One of the survivors of Delhi’s Satya Niketan building collapse tragedy, Nitish remembers how it all unfolded and what really happened on the fateful September 6.

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“I was having my lunch and suddenly started to hear sounds of gushing water all around me. The sounds grew ominous, louder and louder which was when I rushed to the room of my friend Neeraj Bawa. We both ran down the stairs but before we could make it even a little ahead, the whole building collapsed,” Nitish, still recovering at AIIMS Trauma Centre, told this correspondent.

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For three hours, Nitish and Neeraj were both buried under the rubble hoping for help to reach.

“Help did come and we were pulled out alive. That we survived is a miracle,” Nitish said.

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His friend Neeraj, also rescued from the rubble, remains in a critical condition.

Nitish, now barely able to speak, told The Tribune that the only thing he remembered before the building fell was the terrifying sound of water building up all around the walls.

“It was like a strong stream rushing from a tap. At first, I thought it was normal, but within moments the sound became scary. I immediately stopped eating and rushed to Neeraj’s room. And the next thing I remember was we ran for our lives and were trapped beneath the debris,” Nitish said.

From under the rubble, Nitish, a second year BCom student at Delhi University, says he kept shouting for help.

Rescue workers eventually located and pulled him out after three hours before rushing him to the hospital. Nitish’s personal account of rescue today cemented the claims of rescue agencies that they rushed to the spot of tragedy in time and launched survival missions as soon as they could.

However, Nitish’s family heaved a sigh of relief after he was discharged from the hospital late tonight. As for Neeraj, he had arrived at the PG just a day before the disaster.

A 19-year-old NSUI worker from Kathua district of Jammu, Neeraj is seriously injured and currently admitted to Trauma Centre.

Neeraj’s friend Ravi, who was at the hospital today, said before he arrived at the PG on Saturday, Neeraj had been staying at a friend’s home for more than a month. He had rented the ill fated Satya Niketan accommodation only a few days earlier and moved in just a day before the tragedy.