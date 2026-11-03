Face of Delhi Police protest, ACP Manasvi Vashishtha suspended on disciplinary grounds

A day after Delhi Police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday suspended ACP Manasvi Vashishtha with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds, sources said.

The action comes amid the ongoing controversy between police personnel and lawyers over the Shahdara police station incident.

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The controversy erupted after an incident at the police station on October 23, in which advocate Lalit Bansal sustained a serious head injury in an alleged assault.

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Lawyers alleged that when a group of advocates approached the police station seeking action in the case, ACP Vashishtha threatened them by displaying her service revolver.

In protest, lawyers across Delhi's district courts launched an indefinite strike, demanding action against the officers concerned.

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On October 28, Vashishtha was transferred from the Gandhi Nagar subdivision to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), while Shahdara SHO Arun Kumar was shifted to the Security Unit. The transfers prompted lawyers to call off their strike.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, along with senior officers, held a Sampark Sabha at the Police Headquarters on Monday to hear the grievances of personnel across ranks.

The Commissioner assured them of prompt action on genuine concerns, including issues relating to promotions, Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP), housing and service conditions.

District and unit heads have been directed to hold regular meetings and ensure time-bound redressal of grievances.

A Joint Coordination Committee comprising representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi and various Bar Associations will also be constituted to address issues faced by police personnel while performing their official duties.