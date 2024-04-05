Delhi police arrest national-level boxer and sharpshooter of Hashim Baba, Lawrence Bishnoi gangs

PTI

New Delhi, April 5

The Delhi Police have arrested a national-level boxer who was also a sharpshooter of the Hashim Baba and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, officials said on Friday.

Abhinav Verma was wanted in two cases of firing at businessmen in Delhi's Kirti Nagar and Farsh Bazaar.

Police got a tip-off on March 27 that Verma would be meeting his associates at Rohini.

"A trap was laid in Rohini Sector 3 and the accused nabbed. Verma told police about his connection with the Rohit Godara, Hashim Baba, Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from his possession. Later, the police team also seized two sophisticated pistols, a revolver and 10 live cartridges at his instance," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

Police said Verma was arrested in a murder case of his schoolmate in Paschim Vihar area and jailed for six years. He came in contact with Hashim Baba and his associate Ashish in the prison and joined their gang.

After coming out on bail, he started committing crimes for the gangs with more desperation, police added.

