Delhi police arrest national-level boxer and sharpshooter of Hashim Baba, Lawrence Bishnoi gangs

New Delhi, April 5
The Delhi Police have arrested a national-level boxer who was also a sharpshooter of the Hashim Baba and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, officials said on Friday.
Abhinav Verma was wanted in two cases of firing at businessmen in Delhi's Kirti Nagar and Farsh Bazaar.
Police got a tip-off on March 27 that Verma would be meeting his associates at Rohini.
"A trap was laid in Rohini Sector 3 and the accused nabbed. Verma told police about his connection with the Rohit Godara, Hashim Baba, Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from his possession. Later, the police team also seized two sophisticated pistols, a revolver and 10 live cartridges at his instance," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.
Police said Verma was arrested in a murder case of his schoolmate in Paschim Vihar area and jailed for six years. He came in contact with Hashim Baba and his associate Ashish in the prison and joined their gang.
After coming out on bail, he started committing crimes for the gangs with more desperation, police added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme
Grand Old Party also promises to fill 30 lakh jobs, conduct ...
Rafale, Congress's top 2019 Lok Sabha poll plank, gets only one mention in 2024 document
The Congress’s 2024 manifesto steers clear of any elaborate ...
Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court
He had faced the wrath of the Supreme Court which ordered hi...
Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court
The ED makes its submissions before the special judge for CB...
Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together in current situation: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Says Sunita has always said that she is the ‘messenger’ of t...