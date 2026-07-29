Delhi Police ask X to remove posts targeting constitutional heads, seek account details

Delhi Police have written to social media platform X, seeking the removal of content allegedly containing “derogatory, malicious and defamatory” material targeting constitutional heads, following a complaint received in the matter.

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In its communication to the platform, the police requested the immediate deletion or removal of the alleged post or video.

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They also sought complete registrant details of the X account from which the content was uploaded, including the account holder’s full name, address, contact details and email ID.

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The police further asked X to provide login and logout records of the account along with date and time stamps, as well as any other information that may aid the investigation.

The communication also directed the platform to preserve all records related to the alleged post or video for future investigation.

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In addition, Delhi Police sought a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). The police action follows a review of content uploaded during and after the protests.

Police officials have scrutinised posts, videos, and comments across multiple social media platforms for possible violations of law and their potential impact on public order.

Delhi Police had earlier stated that they had identified more than 400 social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan that were actively circulating fake narratives, rumors, and deepfake videos related to the demonstrations.