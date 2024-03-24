AAP workers protest on Delhi's ITO bridge, removed by police

New Delhi, March 24
Aam Aadmi Party workers on Sunday demonstrated on the ITO foot-over bridge in protest against the arrest of their leader Arvind Kejriwal.
The party workers shouted slogans against the BJP, which rules the Centre, and thus, governs the probe agency Enforcement Directorate which arrested the Delhi chief minister on Thursday.
The protesters, who hung a banner that read ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ from the bridge, were removed from the spot by the Delhi Police.
"We removed five to six workers from a foot-over bridge in ITO to maintain law and order," a senior police officer said.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also led a protest against Kejriwal, demanding strict punishment to him in the excise policy case, in which he has been arrested. The party workers also burnt an effigy of the AAP leaders.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Enforcement Directorate
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ in Delhi on March 31 to ‘safeguard democracy’
Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress Delhi unit chief, allege...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems
Atishi says the directions show Kejriwal's concern for the p...
Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
Dar makes these remarks during a press conference in London
Jalandhar police seize 8 weapons, 2 kg opium as they bust drug smuggling racket
Total recovery of opium reaches 29 kg
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...