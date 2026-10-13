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Home / India / Delhi Police file FIR against CJP leaders Ranka, Das after Jantar Mantar breach

Delhi Police file FIR against CJP leaders Ranka, Das after Jantar Mantar breach

The action comes hours after the activists enter the heavily barricaded protest site and raise slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:36 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das, national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, and other supporters inside a police bus after being detained for entering Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and a strong security presence, in New Delhi. (Handout via PTI Photo)
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Delhi Police have filed an FIR against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and its other members for allegedly trespassing into the Jantar Mantar area without permission, officials said on Tuesday.

A police source said the FIR sections include breach of a peace bond Ranka and Das signed earlier.

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The action came hours after the activists entered the heavily barricaded protest site and raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

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Jantar Mantar was recently denotified as a designated protest site.

Das, Ranka and a few other CJP members were detained early on Tuesday after they allegedly entered the area in defiance of prohibitory orders.

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According to the outfit, 11 of its members were detained.

A police officer said the detained protesters were taken to Jaffarpur Kalan Police Station in Dwarka district. Security was stepped up in and around the police station after some CJP workers gathered there.

Dipke, the CJP founder, described the outfit's action as a reclaiming of Jantar Mantar and asserted that the denotification of the protest site would not deter it from continuing its agitation.

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained on Saturday also following their arrival in Delhi amid a major security clampdown that thwarted the outfit's protest demanding Kumar's resignation.

They were released a day later on the condition that they would not breach peace for a year.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued a standing order on October 11 naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.

The CJP said the denotification announcement came on October 12, the same day its representatives approached Parliament Street Police Station to seek a date and time for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The outfit has criticised the move, arguing that shifting demonstrations away from the political centre of the national capital would weaken the visibility of public dissent.

The latest detentions come amid heightened security in New Delhi following protest calls by various organisations against Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

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