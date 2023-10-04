Delhi Police gave us no FIR, neither reveal offences: NewsClick on office raids

PTI

New Delhi, October 4

NewsClick on Wednesday issued a statement on Delhi Police raids at its premises claiming it has not been provided a copy of FIR, or informed about the offences people associated with it have been charged with.

"Yesterday, raids were carried out by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police at various locations including Newsclick's offices, residences of journalists and employees. We have not been provided with a copy of the FIR, or informed about the exact particulars of the offences with which we have been charged," NewsClick said in a statement.

The online news portal claimed that police seized electronic devices from its premises and houses of employees without any due process such as the provision of seizure memos, hash values of the seized data, or even copies of the data.

"Newsclick's office has also been sealed in a blatant attempt at preventing us from continuing our reporting," the statement read.

"We strongly condemn these actions of a Government that refuses to respect journalistic independence, and treats criticism as sedition or 'anti-national' propaganda," it added.

The website claimed it has been targeted by various central government agencies since 2021 with its offices and houses of its staffers raided by the Enforcement Directorate, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, and the Income Tax Department.

"What we have been able to gather is that Newsclick stands accused of offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), for purportedly carrying Chinese propaganda on its website. All devices, laptops, gadgets, phones, etc have been seized in the past. All emails and communications have been analysed under the microscope," the statement by NewsClick read.

It also claimed different government agencies have scrutinised its bank statements, invoices, expenses and sources of funds in the last several years.

"... yet, in the last two years, the ED has not been able to file a complaint accusing Newsclick of money laundering. The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has not been able to file a charge sheet against Newsclick for offences under the Indian Penal Code," neither the Income Tax Department has been able to defend its actions before the Courts of law, it said.

NewsClick said its founder Prabir Purkayastha has not even been called in for questioning by any of these agencies in the last several months.

It said NewsClick is an independent news website and that its journalistic content is based on "the highest standards" of the profession.

"Newsclick does not publish any news or information at the behest of any Chinese entity or authority, directly or indirectly. We do not propagate Chinese propaganda on its website and do not take directions from Neville Roy Singham regarding the content published on its website," the statement said.

It claimed its funding has come through appropriate banking channels and have been reported to the authorities.

"The Special Cell of Delhi Police has not referred to a single article or video that they consider to be Chinese propaganda. Indeed, the line of questioning adopted by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police – regarding reportage on the Delhi riots, the farmers protests etc, all demonstrate the motivated and malicious intent behind the present proceedings," NewsClick alleged.

NewsClick founder Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations the portal received money for pro-China propaganda, were sent to seven days of police remand, officials said on Wednesday.

Police on Tuesday searched more than 30 locations connected with NewsClick, questioned several of its journalists, and arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty.

Officials earlier said 46 "suspects" were questioned and digital devices, including laptops and mobile phones, and documents were taken away for examination.

The searches began in the morning and were concentrated in the Delhi-NCR.

Among those questioned were journalists Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta as well as historian Sohail Hashmi, satirist Sanjay Rajoura and D Raghunandan of the Centre for Technology & Development.

After being questioned for over six hours, they were allowed to go.