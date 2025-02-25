Delhi Police lodge FIR in US flight diversion case

A day after an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing in Rome, Italy, due to a bomb threat, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. The threat was received via email on February 23, and the flight was diverted and landed safely in Rome as per standard security protocols.

DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said that the threat was received via email on February 23.

“The flight was diverted and safely landed in Rome, Italy. A complaint was later filed by the airline and an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident,” the DCP confirmed.

The case was lodged under Sections 217 and 351(4) of the BNS, along with Section 3 of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act at IGI airport police station.