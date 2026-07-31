Delhi Police to first examine contents of Zero FIR against woman booked for remarks on PM

Delhi Police will first examine the contents of the Zero FIR registered in connection with a viral video showing a woman using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Jantar Mantar protest, an officer aware of the matter shared the information on Friday.

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The Zero FIR was registered in Noida on July 29 on the basis of a complaint but was transferred to the national capital on Friday, as the alleged offence took place within its jurisdiction.

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Earlier, Delhi Police had registered an FIR at the Special Cell Police Station over the circulation of the alleged derogatory content targeting the prime minister and issued notices to social media platform X seeking removal of the content. The police had also sought preservation of relevant electronic records as part of the investigation.

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The transfer of the Zero FIR comes amid an ongoing Delhi Police investigation into the circulation of allegedly derogatory content related to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the NEET paper leak issue at Janta Mantar.

A senior Delhi Police officer, requesting anonymity, said the police would "examine the contents of the Zero FIR, discuss the matter internally and seek legal opinion before deciding the future course of the investigation after receiving the FIR copy".

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Sources said the police are also expected to ascertain the authenticity of the video and whether the circulated clips match the original recording.

According to the complaint, the woman used abusive language against the prime minister on July 20. It further said that the remarks lowered the dignity of the office of the prime minister and had the potential to create enmity in society and disturb public peace.

The case was registered under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (public mischief) and 356(1) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as a Zero FIR before being transferred to Delhi Police.

The transfer is expected to enable Delhi Police to examine whether the allegations contained in the Zero FIR overlap with the case already registered by the police over the circulation of the alleged derogatory content. Investigators are also likely to examine the sequence of events surrounding the recording and circulation of the video and gather relevant electronic evidence as part of the probe.

The CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar had triggered controversy after a video purportedly showing a participant using abusive language against the prime minister surfaced on social media, prompting complaints and police action.