Delhi Police use white bed sheets, plainclothes cops to swiftly complete operation

Less than 24 hours after Intelligence Bureau officer Anurag Kumar took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner, a meticulously planned intelligence-style operation unfolded at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, catching protesters completely off guard.

Advertisement

Before dawn, teams of Delhi Police personnel -- most of them in plain clothes and some posing as medical staff -- quietly converged on the protest site where activist Sonam Wangchuk had been on a 20-day hunger strike. Within moments, officers raised large white bed sheets around the stage, shielding the operation from public view as Wangchuk was shifted to a waiting ambulance.

Advertisement

The operation was launched during the pre-dawn window, a period that security agencies often prefer for surprise interventions when targets and supporters are least prepared to react.

Advertisement

The timing enabled the police to complete the sensitive exercise before large crowds could gather or videos could rapidly circulate on social media.

In what appeared to be one of Delhi Police’s most carefully choreographed operations in recent years, officers carried out the mission after the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk be provided immediate medical care following deterioration in his health.

Advertisement

According to police sources, police headquarters issued instructions at around 1.30 am directing senior officers to ensure that the 59-year-old activist underwent a medical examination and was admitted to a government hospital in line with expert medical advice and the High Court’s orders.

Soon afterwards, senior officers of the New Delhi district assembled at Mandir Marg police station to finalise the operational plan.

The objective, sources said, was to shift Wangchuk “without confrontation” and in the shortest possible time. A security drill was conducted to rehearse the movement and assess how the activist could be moved in less than a minute despite the presence of protesters.

By around 5 am, senior officers, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), gathered near Jantar Mantar for a final briefing before teams quietly took their positions around the protest venue.

Instead of relying on uniformed personnel, Delhi Police deployed a sizeable contingent in plain clothes. Many wore blue or white shirts, while others blended into the surroundings in yellow, orange and black T-shirts.

According to sources, some personnel also posed as doctors and medical staff, allowing them to move closer to Wangchuk without immediately arousing suspicion among protesters.

At a pre-decided signal, officers carrying large white bed sheets moved towards the stage and quickly formed a visual barrier around Wangchuk. The sheets blocked the view of protesters, supporters and media cameras, enabling officers to escort the activist to a waiting ambulance within seconds.

Police sources said the white sheets were deliberately used to prevent supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and others from filming the removal and instantly circulating videos on social media. Officials feared that if the visuals had gone viral immediately, a large number of supporters could have rushed to Jantar Mantar and disrupted the operation.

Sources also said senior officers discussed deploying network jammers around the protest site to slow the rapid circulation of videos during the operation.

Although some protesters raised slogans and briefly attempted to obstruct the police, officials said the resistance was limited and the operation was completed peacefully.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma later told reporters that Wangchuk was shifted strictly in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directions and on the advice of doctors.

“Following the directions of the High Court and according to the health conditions and medical advice, we have taken Sonam Wangchuk to the appropriate government hospital, which was a much-needed medical intervention and under medical supervision,” Sharma said.

Delhi Police maintained that they exercised maximum restraint during the operation, adding that Wangchuk’s deteriorating health necessitated immediate hospitalisation.