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Home / India / Delhi protests: CJI Surya Kant assures listing of all related petitions for hearing

Delhi protests: CJI Surya Kant assures listing of all related petitions for hearing

Matters may be listed on Wednesday or Thursday; journalist mentions contempt plea alleging violation of October 11 order

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:53 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Several pleas were mentioned before a Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana seeking urgent listing. PTI file
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday assured petitioners, who have filed pleas raising issues related to protests in Delhi, that all their matters would be listed for hearing.

Several pleas were mentioned before a Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana seeking urgent listing.

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“We will list all these matters. Make sure that the defects are cured,” the CJI told senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who mentioned the matter.

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The Bench said it might list these pleas for hearing on Wednesday or Thursday.

Sankaranarayanan told the Bench that he was mentioning a contempt plea filed by a journalist alleging violation of the apex court's October 11 order.

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On October 11, the top court had said people gathering peacefully should not be illegally detained and asked the Centre to ensure that Delhi Metro functions normally and that there was no disruption to internet services, subject to law-and-order conditions.

The city has witnessed several protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls process.

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