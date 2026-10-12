Delhi protests: Supreme Court to hear pleas of SCBA, others on hardships faced by lawyers

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday petitions, including one filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), raising concerns over difficulties faced by lawyers amid ongoing protests in the national capital.

Taking note of the submissions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, “Democratic activities must take place smoothly, but there should be no obstruction to the functioning of the Supreme Court or movement of lawyers, court staff and litigants”.

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A Bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions made by senior advocate and SCBA president Pradeep Rai, who highlighted various issues, including the restrictions on internet services, amid the protests.

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The Bench agreed to take up the matter on Tuesday.

The protests in Delhi are being held to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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The SCBA had on Saturday condemned the reported use of “excessive force” against lawyers, who were on their way to Jantar Mantar to participate in a protest called by the CJP against the CEC. The association also urged the CJI to intervene urgently in the matter.

The SCBA's appeal comes amid concerns over the impact of the protests on lawyers and the smooth functioning of judicial institutions in the capital. — with PTI