DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Delhi protests: Supreme Court to hear pleas of SCBA, others on hardships faced by lawyers

Delhi protests: Supreme Court to hear pleas of SCBA, others on hardships faced by lawyers

SCBA flags internet restrictions, alleged use of excessive force against lawyers heading to Jantar Mantar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:44 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions and agreed to take up the matter on Tuesday. File photo
Advertisement

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday petitions, including one filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), raising concerns over difficulties faced by lawyers amid ongoing protests in the national capital.

Taking note of the submissions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, “Democratic activities must take place smoothly, but there should be no obstruction to the functioning of the Supreme Court or movement of lawyers, court staff and litigants”.

Advertisement

A Bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions made by senior advocate and SCBA president Pradeep Rai, who highlighted various issues, including the restrictions on internet services, amid the protests.

Advertisement

The Bench agreed to take up the matter on Tuesday.

The protests in Delhi are being held to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Advertisement

The SCBA had on Saturday condemned the reported use of “excessive force” against lawyers, who were on their way to Jantar Mantar to participate in a protest called by the CJP against the CEC. The association also urged the CJI to intervene urgently in the matter.

The SCBA's appeal comes amid concerns over the impact of the protests on lawyers and the smooth functioning of judicial institutions in the capital. — with PTI

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts