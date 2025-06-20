DT
PT
Home / India / Delhi-Pune Air India flight suffers bird-hit   

Return journey is cancelled as the bird-hit is detected after the plane touches down in Pune
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:09 PM Jun 20, 2025 IST
The reduction in flights will be effective from June 21 and last until at least July 15. ANI file photo
An Air India flight from Delhi to Pune suffered a bird-hit on Friday, forcing the airline to cancel its return journey.

The aircraft landed safely and the bird-hit was detected after it touched down in Pune, the airline said in a statement.

It has been grounded and extensive checks are being carried out by the engineering team, Air India said.

"Flight AI2470 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi on June 20 has been cancelled due to a bird-hit which was detected after the incoming flight landed safely in Pune," it said.

The airline said it is making all arrangements, including providing accommodation for the stranded passengers.

Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to passengers who opt for it, the airline said, adding that alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Delhi.

