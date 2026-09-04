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Home / India / Delhi Rains: Red alert issued by IMD as Capital faces intense downpour, thunderstorms

Delhi Rains: Red alert issued by IMD as Capital faces intense downpour, thunderstorms

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PTI
Updated At : 04:31 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday as dark clouds shrouded Delhi, prompting the weather office to issue a red alert warning of intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds later in the day.

People out for Janmashtami celebrations were caught in the sudden downpour, with rain-soaked roads, umbrellas dotting the streets and people rushing for shelter as the showers intensified.

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According to the IMD's three-hourly rainfall data, Palam recorded 3.4 mm of rain between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, while Najafgarh received 0.5 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. Most other monitoring stations recorded no rainfall during these periods.

The IMD, in its short-range weather forecast issued at 2:15 pm, said a spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning was expected at many places between 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm, with heavy rain at isolated places.

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It has predicted another spell of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at most places between 5 pm and 8 pm, with heavy rain at isolated places.

The weather office further said moderate rainfall was likely at most places, with heavy rainfall of 50-100 mm at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during the next three hours.

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