Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

New Delhi, August 29
A teacher has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a community in the classroom in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, police have said.
"The incident took place last week. We received a complaint and registered a case against the teacher. The investigation into the matter is under way," a senior police officer said on Monday.
Reacting to the matter, Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher's responsibility is to give good education to children.
"This is absolutely wrong. A teacher should not make derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he said.
This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a viral video showed a schoolteacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also making objectionable remarks against the community.
