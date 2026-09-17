Delhi SIR: 47 lakh voters deleted from electoral roll; SC to hear PIL against deletions on September 21

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to take up on Monday a petition against deletion of lakhs of names from the electoral roll in the national capital under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it will hear the matter on September 21 after advocate Prashant Bhushan submitted on behalf of petitioners Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri that apart from the 47 lakh people excluded from the draft electoral roll, notices have been issued to another 33 lakh voters on grounds of logical discrepancies and being ‘unmapped’.

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“What they have done is that they have not disclosed the names of people who have been issued notices or on what grounds they have been deleted. They have not disclosed which people notice has been issued to. What are the logical discrepancies and how are they unmapped?” Bhushan wondered.

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The petition urged the top court to restrain the poll panel from deleting names of voters from electoral rolls following proceedings based on vague notices that did not disclose the relevant factual particulars.

Alleging failure on the part of the Election Commission and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to disclose the names of voters issued notices the specific reasons for issuing such notices, the petitioners sought disclosure of the criteria, definitions, algorithmic parameters and operational guidelines governing the classification of voters under the category of ‘Logical Discrepancies’ during the SIR in Delhi.

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Contending that the failure to publish the names of electors issued notices was contrary to the poll panel’s communication dated May 14, 2026, they demanded publication of a consolidated, searchable list of all electors issued notices during the Delhi SIR, along with their addresses and the specific reason or category for each notice.

The term ‘Logical Discrepancies’ has not been defined and the EC’s May 14 communication did not prescribe specific criteria or parameters for determining when an elector would fall in that category, the petitioners submitted.

The draft electoral roll of Delhi published on August 31 recorded 97.53 lakh electors who had submitted their Enumeration Forms and further 47.56 lakh electors were excluded from the draft roll under the category of Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD), they submitted.

Close to 33.13 lakh electors included in the draft roll were identified for issuance of notices on the grounds of ‘No Mapping’ or ‘Logical Discrepancies’ and 13.79 lakh of them were identified as having no mapping, while 19.33 lakh were classified under logical discrepancies, the petitioners contended.