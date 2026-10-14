Delhi SIR: Supreme Court advances hearing to October 28; thinking of passing order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday advanced to October 28 the hearing on a petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission to make place the list of electors issued notices during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi along with specific reasons for each notice.

The petitioner alleged that voters, whose names have been deleted in the SIR exercise, were being asked to fill Form 6 for re-inclusion in voters’ list.

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The order came after advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter on behalf of the petitioner before a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

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Bhushan said petitioners have filed an application seeking a direction to the EC to provide an appropriate mechanism for inclusion of those voters removed from electoral rolls pursuant to SIR in Delhi, without requiring them to declare that they were applying for inclusion for the first time.

“They (EC) are asking people to fill up Form 6. But Form 6 has a declaration that they (applicants) have never voted before. If they give false declarations, they are liable to imprisonment. We are seeking direction that EC should allow them to fill up Form 8, which is for shifted voters, or create some other Form”, Bhushan said, requesting the Bench to take up the matter on Friday.

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But the Bench chose to advance the hearing only by two days.

As Bhushan said a hearing on October 28 might not make much of a difference as October 30 was the last date for correction of deletions, CJI Kant said, “We are thinking of passing an order that will take care of it.”

The draft electoral roll of Delhi published on August 31 recorded 97.53 lakh electors who had submitted their Enumeration Forms and further 47.56 lakh electors were excluded from the draft roll under the category of Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD), they submitted.

Close to 33.13 lakh electors included in the draft roll were identified for issuance of notices on the grounds of ‘No Mapping’ or ‘Logical Discrepancies’ and 13.79 lakh of them were identified as having no mapping, while 19.33 lakh were classified under logical discrepancies, the petitioners contended.

Flagging ‘mechanical notices’ issued by Election Commission to voters during the ongoing SIR exercise in the national capital, the Supreme Court had on September 22 said the basis for identifying a “logical discrepancy” needed clarification.

“Almost mechanically, notices are being issued. In all probability, they are machine-generated notices. Please examine whether some additional filters are necessary before the notices are issued,” the Bench had told the poll panel.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which the Election Commission is conducting the SIR, claiming that the constitutional and statutory safeguards have been overlooked and the voting rights of eligible citizens have been jeopardised.

Taking note of submissions of advocate Nizam Pasha on behalf of Owaisi, a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi agreed to take it up on Thursday along with other similar petitions pending before it.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 10 prominent opposition leaders have also moved the top court against the alleged malpractices in SIR and other related processes.

The Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) also moved the top court over the alleged detention, assault, and obstruction of journalists covering protests in Delhi on October 10 and 11, 2026.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told the top court that there was no curtailment or cancellation of metro train services during the recent protests in the national capital and the entry and exit were restricted in 45 out of the 303 stations even as there was significant drop in footfall due to ant-CEC protest on October 10.

Attributing the drop to protests, the DMRC said, “The actual number of passengers who boarded the metro on October 10, 2026 was 32 lakh approx., as against approximately 58 lakh passengers on a normal second Saturday.”

Nearly 200 Supreme Court Bar Association members have written to the SCBA Secretary and Executive Committee seeking a resolution condemning Rahul Gandhi’s march to the Supreme Court on October 12 with thousands of workers of opposition parties to file his petition against the Election Commission. The SCBA has issues show cause notice to Balraj Malik over face-off with President Pradeep Rai.