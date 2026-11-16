IIT Delhi tops Indian institutions, JNU re-enters top 500 in QS world sustainability rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is the top-ranking institution in India, followed by IIT Kharagpur and Delhi University, according to the QS World University Sustainability Rankings 2027.

IIT Delhi is top nationally, climbing into the top 200 worldwide at 194, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) at 224 and the University of Delhi at 237.

Among the top five most represented higher education systems, India is the most improved this year.

Overall, 214 universities from the United States feature in the ranking, followed by China with 149 and the United Kingdom with 105, down from 109 in 2026.

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India has 99 entries, down from 103 in 2026. Among the top five most represented higher education systems, India has the lowest proportion of entries this year. India has the joint third most universities among the top 1,000, with 42, tied with China. Only the US and the UK have more, with 128 and 84, respectively.

Eight of India’s 99 entries debuted this year and of those that ranked last year, 38 rose, 19 remained stable and 34 dropped.

“India’s growing presence in global sustainability rankings reflects the steady progress of our higher education institutions towards a more sustainable future. The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027 highlight encouraging progress by Indian institutions, with 38 improving their rankings and 13 securing a place in the global top 500, up from just five in 2023,” Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said on X.

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“This progress reflects the growing commitment of our universities to sustainability, social responsibility and environmental stewardship...we remain committed to building an education ecosystem that advances innovation, responsibility and sustainable development,” he added.

Other notable achievements from India include—Vellore Institute of Technology rising into the top 300 for the first time; Manipal Academy of Higher Education entering the top 400; and Chandigarh University and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences both entering the top 600 for the first time.

Additionally, Jawaharlal Nehru University re-enters the top 500 for the first time since 2023. In 2027 rankings, 13 Indian institutions rank among the top 500, up from five in the inaugural ranking in 2023. In 2024, India was home to nine top 500 entries, 11 in 2025 and 12 in 2026.

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“The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability are designed to encourage higher education institutions worldwide to consider their social and environmental impact as centres of education and research, as well as the operational sustainability challenges as major employers,” said Jessica Turner, CEO of QS.

“Overall, India’s higher education system continues to improve in key sustainability metrics, with more than 70 per cent of entries rising in both Equality and Employability and Outcomes. Since 2023, the number of entries from India has risen from 14 to 99 in 2027. Over the same period, the average score among Indian institutions has risen from 26.9 to 55 in 2027,” Turner added.