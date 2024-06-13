 Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court warns Himachal Pradesh of contempt of court action for flip-flop : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court warns Himachal Pradesh of contempt of court action for flip-flop

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court warns Himachal Pradesh of contempt of court action for flip-flop

Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan withdraws state government’s earlier statement on ‘availability’ of surplus water to be supplied to Delhi via Haryana

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court warns Himachal Pradesh of contempt of court action for flip-flop

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 13

The Himachal Pradesh Government’s flip-flop on 137 cusec unutilised surplus water it had agreed to give to Delhi invited the wrath of the Supreme Court which warned its officials of contempt of court action for making contradictory statements before it.

Such was the anger of a Vacation Bench of Justice PK Mishra and Justice PB Varale that Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan had to withdraw the state government’s earlier statement on “availability” of surplus water to be supplied to Delhi via Haryana.

Basing on the statements made by Himachal Pradesh Additional Advocate General that the state had 137 cusecs surplus water which would be released, the top court had on June 6 directed that “the State of Himachal Pradesh shall release 137 cusecs available with it from the upstream so that the water reaches Hathni Kund Barrage and then reaches Delhi through Wazirabad.”

However, when Haryana communicated and requested Himachal Pradesh to inform them about the release of additional 137 cusecs of water as per this court’s order, the Himachal Jal Shakti Vibhag informed the Engineer-in-Chief, Haryana, Irrigation Department, on June 6, 2024, that 137 cusecs of unutilised Yamuna water share of Himachal was already flowing uninterruptedly from its territory to Tajewala (Hathni Kund Barrage) in the Yamuna river.

“The officer who has supplied that chart is saying that we have excess water of 137 cusecs and the Additional AG was not properly apprised of the situation. Now, you are issuing a letter that 137 cusecs is already in the pipeline ... . If you have excess water and you are not supplying that excess water, you are in contempt,” the Bench noted.

When the Bench made a pointed query to Rattan as to the manner in which he would reconcile the statement made before the top court by his Additional Advocate General under instructions of the Engineer-in-Chief and the contents of the communication dated June 6, 2024, the Advocate General said the earlier statement regarding “availability” of surplus/additional water was not correct and that he should be permitted to withdraw that statement.

Rattan said in view of the contents of the communication dated June 6, 2024, the State of Himachal Pradesh did not have additional 137 cusecs water as on date.

“You do not understand the repercussions of your statement to cover up the earlier statement….made such a casual statement before the court without understanding the ramifications,” Justice Mishra said.

“In view of the statement made by learned Advocate General for Himachal Pradesh before this court today, the very basis of our interim order dated June 6, 2024, does not survive and we have reached to the stage where we were placed on the date of filing of the writ petition,” the Bench said.

Finally, it asked the Delhi Government to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board for additional 150 cusecs water.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Chandigarh administration fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

2
Trending

Video: Yuvraj Singh telling Shahid Afridi that Pakistan will defeat India when they were 40 runs away from win breaks the Internet

3
Punjab

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

4
Entertainment

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his marriage a secret, it’s about ‘keeping family safe'

5
Ludhiana

Orange alert issued in Ludhiana

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh dam levels up as May heat hastens glacier melt

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

8
India

NEET-UG row: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates cancelled, students to be given option to take retest on June 23, Centre tells Supreme Court

9
Delhi

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

10
Punjab

Stop taking Indians in army, Russia told

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

P K Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi; Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser

Spymaster Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser; PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM

Doval has become the first NSA to be appointed to the key po...

Fire tragedy: Kuwait identifies bodies of 45 Indians, 3 Filipino nationals; vows to promptly investigate the incident

Fire tragedy: Kuwait identifies bodies of 45 Indians, 3 Filipino nationals; New Delhi sending C-130J aircraft to bring back mortal remains of Indians

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injure...

‘Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’: PM Modi reviews J-K security situation, speaks to key officials

‘Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’: PM Modi reviews J-K security situation, speaks to key officials

Terrorists have struck in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts o...

Decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates of NEET-UG by NTA is withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court

NEET-UG row: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates cancelled, students to be given option to take retest on June 23, Centre tells Supreme Court

Terming the NTA Grievance Redressal Committee’s recommendati...

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court warns Himachal Pradesh of contempt of court action for flip-flop

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court warns Himachal Pradesh of contempt of court action for flip-flop

Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan withdraw...


Cities

View All

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

21 cellphones recovered from Amritsar Central Jail in search operation

Bishnoi group members fire at businessman’s house

Five hurt in firing at Bhaini Massa Singh village

Firing incident: Advocate sent to police remand

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Chandigarh administration fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

IIT Mandi study warns of cancer-causing toxic metals in Baddi-Barotiwala groundwater

Crematorium plans: Rs 30 lakh for upkeep of meditation centre, Rs 50 lakh for landscaping

Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates

Punjab Police arrest operative of jailed gangster Deepak Tinu

Delhi Police create fake Instagram handle to honey trap criminal evading arrest for a decade

Delhi Police create fake Instagram handle to honey trap criminal evading arrest for a decade

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Delhi Government to approach Upper Yamuna River Board for additional 150 cusecs water

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail; get directions to curb water, power crises

5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad

Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

Jalandhar: Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

BJP weighing chances of fielding Vijay Sampla as its bypoll candidate

Fire breaks out at GST Bhawan, showroom

Youth held for raping minor

Publishers issued directives about campaign material

Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

World Bank team reviews agri-education project at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar, his rich oeuvre commemorated at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

GADVASU hosts workshop on biosecurity at vet hospitals

2 years on, Doraha Community Health Centre awaits inauguration

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Punjab police praised for sending mortal remains of Nagaland constable in time