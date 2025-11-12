Delhi’s AQI touches 425; GRAP-3 curbs imposed in NCR

Delhi’s air quality, which was in the “very poor” category for the past several days, slipped into the “severe” zone, with the overall air quality index (AQI) touching 425 early Tuesday.

The Commission for

Air Quality Management enforced restrictions under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the government was tackling the crisis on a “mission mode”.