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Home / India / Delhi’s power demand touches all-time high of 8,748 MW

Delhi’s power demand touches all-time high of 8,748 MW

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:21 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Delhi’s electricity demand touched an all-time high of 8,748 MW on Monday afternoon as the Capital reeled under an intense heatwave, recording a maximum temperature of 42.2°C and a minimum of 31.1°C, its second consecutive warmest morning in two years.

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According to the Delhi State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), the record peak power demand was logged at 3.17 pm, surpassing the previous all-time high of 8,656 MW recorded on June 19, 2024.

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The unprecedented demand came as soaring temperatures led to a sharp increase in the use of air conditioners and cooling appliances across the city. On Monday, Delhi also recorded its second consecutive warmest morning in two years, with the minimum temperature remaining at 31.1°C, while the maximum settled at 42.2°C, several degrees above normal.

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Despite the record load on the grid, power distribution companies said electricity supply remained stable.

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