Deliberations on to frame policy to deal with career progression of women officers: Army to SC

New Delhi, December 4
The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that deliberations were on to formulate a policy on career progression of women officers in the Indian Army and for considering their promotion from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier.
Taking note of the submissions made by Attorney General R Venkataramani that the Army was working on such a policy, a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud granted time till March 31, 2024 to the Army to frame the policy in tune with its earlier direction on career progression of women officers and listed their petition for hearing in the first week of April 2024.
The order came on petitions filed by some women Army officers alleging discrimination in promotion from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier.
In a historic verdict, the top court had on February 17, 2020 ordered permanent commission for women officers in the Army, rejecting the Centre’s stand on their “physiological limitations” as being based on “sex stereotypes” and calling it “gender discrimination against women”.
All serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers had to be considered for permanent commission irrespective of them having completed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service within three months, it had ordered.
On March 17, 2020, it granted permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Navy, saying a level playing field ensured that women had the opportunity to overcome “histories of discrimination”.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded
Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm
Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed
Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats
This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...
AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked
Punjab MP was suspended on August 11