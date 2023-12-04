Deliberations on to frame policy to deal with career progression of women officers: Army to SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that deliberations were on to formulate a policy on career progression of women officers in the Indian Army and for considering their promotion from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier.

Taking note of the submissions made by Attorney General R Venkataramani that the Army was working on such a policy, a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud granted time till March 31, 2024 to the Army to frame the policy in tune with its earlier direction on career progression of women officers and listed their petition for hearing in the first week of April 2024.

The order came on petitions filed by some women Army officers alleging discrimination in promotion from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier.

In a historic verdict, the top court had on February 17, 2020 ordered permanent commission for women officers in the Army, rejecting the Centre’s stand on their “physiological limitations” as being based on “sex stereotypes” and calling it “gender discrimination against women”.

All serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers had to be considered for permanent commission irrespective of them having completed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service within three months, it had ordered.

On March 17, 2020, it granted permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Navy, saying a level playing field ensured that women had the opportunity to overcome “histories of discrimination”.

