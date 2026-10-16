Demography portal seeks inputs from international organisations, cites administrative laxity among causes of changes

A web portal launched by the high-level committee on demographic changes has invited submissions from international organisations on “unnatural demographic changes” and “abnormal settlements” in the country, seeking information on their causes and underlying factors.

Launched on October 14, the portal has also sought inputs from various stakeholders on demographic changes dating back to 2011, identifying “administrative laxity”, among other factors, as a possible reason behind such changes. Respondents are required to provide their mobile numbers and email addresses.

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The website, https://demography.mha.gov.in, was unveiled by the committee’s chairman, retired Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar.

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The portal invites submissions from Central government ministries and departments, state governments, individual citizens and students, civil society groups, NGOs, business associations, think tanks and academic institutions. It has also included international organisations among the stakeholders from whom inputs are being sought.

For submissions on demographic changes in their respective regions, towns and cities, the portal says that, “As far as possible, responses may cover the period from 2011 onwards”.

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It asks individuals and students to describe major demographic changes they have observed or studied over the past 15 years in areas they are familiar with, including villages, towns, cities, districts, states and Union Territories, as well as across the country.

Respondents are also asked whether these changes have affected employment, education, healthcare, housing, public services, the environment, social harmony and the local economy.

Other questions seek details of challenges arising from demographic changes, successful government or community programmes addressing them, and any relevant research conducted or known to the respondents.

The portal encourages submissions to be backed by evidence, including research reports, survey findings, case studies, photographs, audio-visual documentation, maps, official records, court documents, media reports and publications.

Explaining the rationale for setting up the committee, the portal’s homepage states that certain demographic changes are “frequently not attributable to normal fertility or mortality trends” but may emerge from external factors, including illegal immigration, irregular population mobility and administrative laxity.

It further states that while such changes are most visible in border districts, their impact has extended to urban centres, industrial corridors, tribal regions and other socially and economically sensitive areas, affecting public service delivery, local governance, resource distribution and social cohesion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the intention to set up such a committee during his Independence Day address in 2025, referring to the need to identify and weed out infiltrators.

Subsequently, the Union Home Ministry constituted the committee under the chairmanship of retired Justice Naolekar through a Gazette notification issued on May 26, 2026. The panel was tasked with studying the nature, causes and consequences of demographic changes observed in different parts of the country.

According to its terms of reference, the committee will undertake a comprehensive assessment of demographic changes by examining factors such as fertility, mortality, migration, population distribution and related socio-economic indicators. The exercise is intended to develop an evidence-based understanding of demographic variations and their implications for planning and policymaking.

A Home Ministry statement issued on October 14, the day the portal was launched, described it as a platform for public access, stakeholder submissions and data interaction.

The portal enables the Centre, ministries, state governments, NGOs and individuals to submit information and inputs on “unnatural” demographic changes and “abnormal settlements”, along with their causes and underlying factors.