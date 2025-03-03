Demolition case: SC says no to plea against Gujarat authorities, allows petitioner to move HC

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a plea for contempt action against Gujarat authorities for allegedly violating its directions on demolition of properties.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, however, allowed the petitioner to move the jurisdictional high court with the grievance.

“Why don’t you go to the high court,” the bench asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

Advertisement

The bench added, “In every case, it will be difficult for us to monitor from here.”

The counsel said the houses, which were demolished by the authorities, were situated on private land.

Advertisement

“We are not inclined to entertain the present petition,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking contempt action against the state authorities for allegedly disobeying the directions of the top court’s November 13, 2024, verdict.

The verdict laid down pan-India guidelines and barred demolition of properties without a prior showcause notice and 15 days’ time to the aggrieved party to respond.

The plea, filed through advocate Paras Nath Singh, alleged officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had rased three houses and a shed belonging to one of the accused without following due procedure and in violation of the guidelines issued by the top court.

“Competent authority did not issue any prior notice whatsoever regarding the demolition of the homes,” it added.

The petitioner, convenor of the Minority Coordination Committee in Gujarat, claimed clear and unequivocal directions of the apex court were violated by the authorities, which demolished three houses in Ahmedabad in December last year.

The apex court in its November 2024 verdict said its directions wouldn’t apply to unauthorised structures in public spaces such as roads, streets, footpaths, abutting railway lines or a river or water bodies apart from cases where there was a court order for demolition.

“No demolition should be carried out without a prior showcause notice returnable either in accordance with the time provided by the local municipal laws or within 15 days’ time from the date of service of such notice, whichever is later,” the judgment said.

The verdict came on petitions asking for guidelines on demolition of properties.