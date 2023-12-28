Dense fog forces diversion of nearly 60 flights at Delhi airport in three days

New Delhi, December 28
Flight operations continued to be impacted by dense fog at the Delhi airport for the third day on Thursday, with nearly 60 flights getting diverted and scores getting delayed during this period.
Airport sources said a total of 58 flights, the majority of them operated by domestic carriers, were diverted due to bad weather between 0000 hours of December 25 to 0600 hours of December 28.
As many as 13 flights of IndiGo were diverted while 10 flights each of Air India and SpiceJet were diverted during the period.
Among others, 5 flights of Vistara, 3 flights of Akasa Air and 2 flights of Alliance Air were diverted at the Delhi airport.
The flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow and Indore, among other airports.
On Wednesday, Delhi airport issued a fog alert on social media platform X.
“While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.
“Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it had said. Similar alerts were issued on Tuesday also.
CAT III pertains to flight operations in low visibility conditions. The Delhi airport is the country's largest airport and handles more than 1,300 flights daily.
In the past few days, the national capital has been witnessing dense fog, especially in the early morning hours.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans
India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the dea...
Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Russia-India ties making ‘steady headway’ despite ‘current turbulences’: Putin to Jaishankar
President Putin says he would be happy to see ‘our friend’, ...
SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand
Haryana well within its rights to demand water from Punjab, ...
Amid leadership change buzz, Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers’ meeting in Delhi
Speculation is rife that Singh may be asked to resign due to...