Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Depression to turn severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by Nov 17

Depression to turn severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by Nov 17

Rains are expected to occur in north coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 11:05 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Moderate rain at isolated places is likely to occur over western ghat and southern districts of the state from Monday. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

Rains are expected to occur in north coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, it said.

According to the latest weather report, Saturday's well marked low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestward, intensified into a depression and lay centred at 5.30 am today. It is very likely to continue to move northwestward, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of south and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on November, 16 and into a severe cyclonic storm on November 17.

The data further added that in addition to northern Tamil Nadu districts, moderate rain at isolated places is likely to occur over western ghat and southern districts of the state from Monday.

Advertisement

According to the bulletin, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, rainfall occurred at several districts, including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Kanyakumari.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts