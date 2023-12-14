Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of Winter Session for unruly behaviour

New Delhi, December 14
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was on Thursday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Session for "unruly behaviour".
As soon the Rajya Sabha resumed its sitting at noon on Thursday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar noted that O'Brien was sitting in the House despite his naming him in the morning.
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal then moved a motion under Rule 256 proposing O'Brien's suspension from the House for unruly behaviour and gesticulating aggressively at the Chair from the well of the House.
The motion was passed by the House by voice vote. As the Opposition protested against the Chairman's ruling, the House was suspended by him till 2 pm.
