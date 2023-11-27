Greater Noida youth arrested for posting derogatory remarks against Constitution

PTI

Noida, November 27

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against the Constitution on social media, police said on Monday.

The alleged remarks were posted by the accused on his Instagram account on Sunday, which was celebrated as Constitution Day.

"A written complaint against the accused was received at the local Jarcha police station. On the basis of this, an FIR was lodged and Bhanu alias Jyass, resident of Bisahada village, arrested on Sunday," a police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under Section 354 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC and under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

Jarcha police station in-charge Sunil Kumar told PTI that the accused is unemployed.

"The accused will be produced before an executive magistrate for further legal proceedings," Kumar added.

#Instagram #Social Media