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Home / India / Derogatory WhatsApp posts on Rahul, Sonia Gandhi land 85-year-old in trouble

Derogatory WhatsApp posts on Rahul, Sonia Gandhi land 85-year-old in trouble

Accused has been identified as Raveendranathan Nair, a resident of Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram

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PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 11:18 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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The accused allegedly posted the remarks in a WhatsApp group named ‘Trivandrum Club Seniors Forum TVM Club’, the police said. Representative image: iStock
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Police have registered a case against an 85-year-old man for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about the LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in a WhatsApp group, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Raveendranathan Nair, a resident of Thycaud here.

According to police, the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime Police Station registered the case following a complaint lodged by a Congress leader on November 4.

Nair allegedly posted the remarks in a WhatsApp group named ‘Trivandrum Club Seniors Forum TVM Club’, police said.

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According to the FIR, the accused deliberately posted abusive messages targeting Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the group, where they were visible to other members, with the intention of defaming the two leaders and damaging their reputation.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, police said.

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