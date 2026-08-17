DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Design, quality, supply chain, talent key to electronics growth: Vaishnaw

Design, quality, supply chain, talent key to electronics growth: Vaishnaw

Electronics production rises sevenfold and exports 11 times in 12 years; 106 ECMS projects approved with Rs 69,548 crore investment

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:02 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. File photo
Advertisement

India’s electronics manufacturing sector has grown sevenfold in the past 12 years to cross the Rs 13 lakh crore mark, while exports have surged 11-fold to more than Rs 4 lakh crore, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, underlining the country’s emergence as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Advertisement

Speaking during the handing over of approvals under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) here on Monday, Vaishnaw called on the electronics industry to focus on design capabilities, an indigenous supply chain, Six Sigma quality and talent development to sustain India’s growth and strengthen its global competitiveness.

Advertisement

He said the growth was being driven by the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and the Make in India mission, with India steadily building a phased electronics manufacturing ecosystem. The ecosystem is evolving from finished electronic products to modules and components, and further towards the materials and capital equipment required to manufacture these components.

Advertisement

Under the ECMS, 106 projects have so far been approved, involving investments of Rs 69,548 crore across 15 states. These projects are expected to generate around 75,000 direct jobs. Including indirect employment, the 106 factories are projected to create approximately 2.5 lakh jobs, highlighting the scheme’s potential to deepen India’s domestic electronics supply chain and generate large-scale employment.

Vaishnaw said manufacturing had already commenced at 38 projects, while another 16 projects were under construction, indicating strong momentum in translating investments into production.

Advertisement

The minister identified four key priorities for the industry — design capabilities, an indigenous supply chain, Six Sigma quality and talent development.

“Things change very rapidly in electronics,” Vaishnaw said, stressing that domestic design capabilities would allow Indian companies to adapt faster and develop products that meet evolving market requirements.

He identified building an indigenous supply chain as the second key priority. The third pillar, according to Vaishnaw, is the adoption of Six Sigma quality standards and lean manufacturing practices. He said maintaining high quality and efficient manufacturing processes was essential for survival in the highly competitive electronics industry.

“Without Six Sigma quality, there is no survival in electronics manufacturing,” Vaishnaw said.

The fourth priority is talent and workforce development. The minister said skilled manpower would be critical to achieving higher quality, productivity and efficiency across manufacturing processes.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada lauded India’s rapid growth in electronics manufacturing, saying the sector’s transformation over the past decade was the result of sustained policy support, leadership and implementation on the ground.

“The world expects us to produce world-class quality products,” Prasada said, expressing confidence that Indian manufacturers would rise to the challenge and strengthen the country’s position in global electronics supply chains.

He also highlighted India’s strengths in quality manufacturing and government policy, saying the country now had greater policy clarity, convenience and ease of doing business to support the industry’s expansion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts