Despicable act: India condemns vandalism at Hindu temple in US

Despicable act: India condemns vandalism at Hindu temple in US

Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:04 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, California. BAPS website
A prominent Hindu temple in the US was defaced with anti-India graffiti, prompting strong condemnation from India on Sunday and a demand for “stringent action” against those responsible.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) reported that its Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, California, was vandalised with inflammatory messages just days before a scheduled “Khalistan referendum” event in Los Angeles.

Not the first incident

  • In September 2023, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento was defaced, less than 10 days after a similar attack on a BAPS temple in New York
  • In Canada, the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton was attacked by men carrying pro-Khalistani flags in November, amid a series of temple defacements in Windsor, Mississauga, and Brampton
  • In Australia, three Hindu temples — the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne, the Shiva Vishnu temple in Carrum Downs and the ISKCON Temple in Melbourne — were defaced with anti-Hindu graffiti in early 2023

Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms and call on local law enforcement to take stringent action and ensure adequate security for places of worship.”

Reaffirming its commitment to peace, the BAPS Public Affairs stated on X, “In the face of another temple desecration, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. We will never let hate take root.”

This is not the first instance of temple vandalism in North America and Australia. In September 2023, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento was defaced, less than 10 days after a similar attack on a BAPS temple in New York. In Canada, the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton was attacked by men carrying pro-Khalistani flags in November, amid a series of temple defacements in Windsor, Mississauga and Brampton.

In Australia, three Hindu temples — the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne, the Shiva Vishnu temple in Carrum Downs and the ISKCON Temple in Melbourne — were defaced with anti-Hindu graffiti in 2023. The Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was similarly vandalised in March.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “Such acts of hatred and intolerance have no place in any civilised society. For generations, the Congress has upheld Sarva Dharma Sambhav, respecting all faiths.”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

