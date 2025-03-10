Despicable act: India condemns vandalism at Hindu temple in US

A prominent Hindu temple in the US was defaced with anti-India graffiti, prompting strong condemnation from India on Sunday and a demand for “stringent action” against those responsible.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) reported that its Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, California, was vandalised with inflammatory messages just days before a scheduled “Khalistan referendum” event in Los Angeles.

Not the first incident

Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms and call on local law enforcement to take stringent action and ensure adequate security for places of worship.”

Reaffirming its commitment to peace, the BAPS Public Affairs stated on X, “In the face of another temple desecration, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. We will never let hate take root.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “Such acts of hatred and intolerance have no place in any civilised society. For generations, the Congress has upheld Sarva Dharma Sambhav, respecting all faiths.”